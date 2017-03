ADDIS ABABA Jan 24 Ethiopia has lifted its suspension of 35 athletes, including double Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele, an athletics official said on Tuesday.

"The Ethiopian Athletics Federation lifted the ban last night after a meeting took place between the body's officials, athletes and their representatives," Fikru Takele, a federation spokesman, told Reuters.

The ban was imposed last week in a row over a training camp.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)