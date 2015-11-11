Ethiopian Airlines to order "at least" 10 more Airbus A350-900 - CEO

ADDIS ABABA Nov 11 Ethiopian Airlines plans to place orders for at least 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in the next two years, in addition to the 14 already on order, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We haven't been able to quantify the right numbers but definitely we are going to order more. At least more than 10," Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters in an interview.

The state-owned carrier is ranked the largest in Africa by revenue and profit by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global industry body. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Susan Fenton)