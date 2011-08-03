Ethiopia says eyes gas production in six years

* Eleven firms licensed in 31 blocks
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 3 Ethiopia, which has seen a
surge in requests for exploration rights, hopes to produce gas
from its huge and under-developed reserves in its Somali Region
in six years time, an official said on Wednesday.
Eleven companies have now been granted licences to develop
31 blocks out of 41 throughout the Horn of Africa nation, which
believes its Ogaden basin in the south-eastern province may
contain gas reserves of 4.7 trillion cubic feet of gas and
major oil deposits.
Chinese firm PetroTrans signed a deal in July for
concessions to Ethiopia's Calub and Hilala gas fields. The
company will spend $4 billion to develop the reserve, according
to the ministry of mines.
"Our effort is to develop the discovered resources as
quickly as possible," Ketsela Tadesse, head of licensing at the
Ministry of Mines, told Reuters in an interview.
"In five or six years time there may be a chance to produce
gas," he said.
Ketsela said "several" firms have filed requests to explore
oil and gas in the country's Ogaden, Abay, Mekelle, Metemma,
Gambela and the Southern Rift sedimentary basins.
Licences have been awarded for 31 out of more than 40
recognised blocks, of which 18 are in the Somali Region, he
said.
"All these regions are underexplored, but companies are now
interested to work with us," Ketsela added.
Tullow Oil , Epsilon Energy Limited and Pexco
Exploration are among the foreign firms that have been granted
licenses in the last three years, Ketsela said.
REBEL THREAT
PetroTrans' deal, however, comes amid security threats in
the Somali Region, where rebels threaten the exploration
activities of foreign firms.
The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) is fighting for
independence for the mainly ethnic Somali province - also known
as the Ogaden -- and regularly warns foreign oil and gas
companies to stop exploring there or face attacks.
"Cordoning large tracts of land in Ogaden for this nefarious
project will create havoc in the delicate drought-prone
eco-system of Ogaden territory and destroy the livelihood of
millions," the group said in a statement of the recent
agreement.
The ONLF said the $4 billion allocated by PetroTrans would
be used for investment to "arm government-allied militia" in a
bid to defeat the rebels.
Ethiopian forces launched an assault against the ONLF, which
has been fighting for more than 20 years, after a 2007 attack on
an oil exploration field owned by a subsidiary of China's
Sinopec Corp.
Analysts say the rebels have been severely weakened ever
since but can hamper development with hit-and-run attacks.
"The door is open for private investors," Ketsela said of
the Somali Region.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Keiron Henderson)