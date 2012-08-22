Ethiopia says acting PM to remain at helm until 2015

NAIROBI Aug 22 Ethiopia's acting prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, will remain at the helm of the country until an election in 2015 following the death of Meles Zenawi, the government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"He will be the prime minister until 2015. He is to be sworn in and he is to finish the five-year term of government and that is indisputable," Bereket Simon told Reuters by telephone.

Bereket said parliament would be summoned within the next two days when Hailemariam would be sworn in as prime minister.