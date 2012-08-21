TIMELINE-Ethiopia's Meles Zenawi dies of sudden infection

Aug 21 Here are key dates in the political life
of Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who died on Monday
night, according to Ethiopia's state media.
May 1955 - Legesse Zenawi is born in Adwa in Ethiopia's
Tigray region. He later changes his name to Meles in tribute to
an activist killed by the communist government. In 1974 Meles
drops out of medical school and travels back to the Tigray bush
to take part in a nationalist revolt against the dictatorship of
Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam. He helps found the Tigrayan
People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in 1975, taking over as leader
in 1989. He broadens its ethnic Tigrayan power base by setting
up the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF)
coalition, bringing in other ethnic groups.
May 1991 - Mengistu flees Ethiopia en route to Zimbabwe.
Meles and his EPRDF rebels arrive in the capital Addis Ababa.
Two months later, an interim government is formed with Meles as
transitional president.
August 1995 - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia is
proclaimed. The EPRDF sweeps to power in poorly contested
elections and Meles becomes Ethiopia's first prime minister.
1998-2000 - Ethiopia and Eritrea, which ceded from Ethiopia
in 1993, clash over their border. Up to 80,000 people are killed
in the war.
May 2005 - Ethiopians vote in what is touted as the
country's first truly democratic election. The opposition
Coalition for Unity and Democracy (CUD) gains huge support in
cities and towns. However, violence breaks out in Addis Ababa
after CUD claims the EPRDF fixed the election -- 193 protesters
and seven policemen are killed.
December 2006 - Ethiopia sends troops into Somalia to drive
hardline Islamists from power. Analysts say Meles was backed by
the United States and the move underlines the close ties he has
built with the West since ousting the Mengistu's government.
Ethiopian troops withdraw from Somalia in January 2009.
December 2009 - Meles represents the African continent at
the Copenhagen climate talks and cements his position as one of
its leading statesmen, despite accusations from the opposition
that he behaves more like an autocrat at home.
May 2010 - The EPRDF wins nearly every seat in the country's
547-member parliament in elections, handing Meles a fourth term
as prime minister. EU and U.S. observes say the vote "fell
short" Of international standards. Opposition leaders demand
that the election be held again.
April 2011 - Ethiopia declares openly that it will support
Eritrean rebel groups fighting to overthrow President Isaias
Afewerki. In March 2012, Ethiopia admitted its troops carried
out more attacks on rebels inside Eritrea -- the first time
Ethiopia has admitted such attacks since the end of their border
war.
June 2012 - Ethiopia says it plans to keep its troops in
Somalia until the Horn of Africa nation ratifies a constitution
and its military is able to fend off militant threats. Ethiopian
troops had crossed into Somalia in November 2011.
July 2012 - Rumours that Meles is seriously ill grow after
he fails to attend the African Union summit in Addis Ababa.
Aug. 21, 2012 - Ethiopian state television reports that
Meles died of a sudden infection late on Aug. 20. State
television said he had been recovering at a hospital abroad for
the last two months and that Deputy Prime Minister Hailemariam
Desalegn is taking over as acting prime minister.