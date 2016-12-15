African Development Bank lends $159 mln to Ethiopian Airlines

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ADDIS ABABA Dec 15 Ethiopian Airlines will get a $159 million loan from the African Development Bank to help finance an expansion plan that includes doubling the size of its fleet and increasing its revenue to $10 billion over the next decade.
The state-owned carrier has around 80 planes, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350-900 jets, and has 50 aircraft on order. It is considering buying either the 366-seat Airbus A350-1000 or Boeing's 777x long-haul jet.
"The Bank's support will allow Ethiopian Airlines to keep the momentum on its expansion plan and be on track on its route operating roadmap," the AfDB said in a statement on Thursday.
Ethiopian Airlines was ranked the largest in Africa by revenue and profit by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) last year, with revenue of 49.4 billion birr ($2.22 billion) in the 2014/15 fiscal year exceeding a 43 billion birr target. It wants to increase revenue to $10 billion in ten years time.
It attributed the growth to a rise in passenger numbers and to an expansion of maintenance, catering and aviation training services. ($1 = 22.2600 birr) (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Alexander Smith)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.