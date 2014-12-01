Ibdar Bank, Ethiopian Airlines close $100mln Islamic financing deal

Dec 1 Bahrain-based Ibdar Bank has closed a $100
million deal with Ethiopian Airlines for the lease of
four Bombardier Q400 NextGen planes, the first sharia-compliant
transaction in Africa's aviation sector, the Islamic lender said
on Monday.
Under the 12-year deal, Ibdar will lease the Canadian-built
aircraft to Ethiopian with an option for an additional four
planes, the lender said in a statement, as use of Islamic
financing increases among regional carriers.
Ibdar Bank financed $22 million of the deal through equity,
with $78 million secured through a funding agreement with Export
Development Canada, the statement said.
The deal marks Ibdar Bank's second Islamic aircraft leasing
transaction after it arranged a six-year lease of a Boeing
777-200ER in 2011 for Emirates Airline. Ibdar also participated
in a small syndicated deal for Bahrain's Gulf Air in 2009.
Use of lease financing has expanded among commercial
airlines. Large carriers, which tend to secure lower lease
rates, reduce the risk of a fall in the value of their fleets,
while smaller rivals gain aircraft they could not buy outright.
In June, Airbus Group and the Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank launched an Islamic aircraft leasing
fund to cater to growing demand from Gulf airlines such as
Etihad Airways, Emirates and Qatar Airways.
But Islamic financing is appealing to a wider set of
carriers as the aviation industry sees strong growth across the
Middle East, Asia and Africa.
Last month, Dubai Islamic Bank and Air Arabia
signed a $230 million Islamic financing deal to cover
the purchase of six new Airbus A320 aircraft in 2015 by the
budget airline.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)