公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

Ethiopian Airlines revenues rise, says U.S. travel ban causing confusion

ADDIS ABABA Feb 7 State-owned Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority states was creating confusion for some of its passengers but was not having much impact overall on its operations.

Tewolde Gebremariam also told Reuters the airline's revenues were up 10.3 percent at 54.5 billion birr ($2.43 billion) in the 2015/16 fiscal year, while passenger numbers rose 18 percent to 7.6 million. ($1 = 22.4300 birr) (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
