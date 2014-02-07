UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines interested in 10 Boeing 777X - CEO

SINGAPORE Feb 7 Ethiopian Airlines is in
preliminary talks with Boeing that could lead to an order
for 10 of the U.S. planemaker's latest model, the 777X, the
airline's chief executive said.
"When the 777X comes, as soon as we can get the (production)
slots we will be there," Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"We are discussing with Boeing for about 10 777X," he added
- a deal potentially worth $3.8 billion at list prices.
The comments represent a strengthening of Ethiopian's
interest in the 406-seat jet after it said last month it was
evaluating it but had no immediate plans to place an order.
The 777X was launched with record orders at the Dubai
Airshow in November.
The airline is expanding its fleet as part of an existing
plan to increase revenues five-fold to $10 billion by 2025.
It already plans to order 10-20 smaller narrowbody jets and
expects to make a decision within three months.
Gebremariam said the Ethiopian flag carrier also wanted to
lease up to three more Boeing 787 Dreamliners and would order
even more directly from Boeing if they were available.
Ethiopian recently restored a Dreamliner to service after a
fire on the ground in London's Heathrow Airport, but has said it
is satisfied with the performance of Boeing's high-tech jet
despite persistent reports of glitches.
Modifications offered by Boeing since it was grounded in a
crisis over melting batteries last year have improved the
aircraft's reliability, Gebremariam said.
Gebremariam said he was not worried about recent turbulence
in emerging markets, which continued to increase their demand
for air travel, notably on expanding trade routes with China.
"The continent of Africa is still attracting a lot of
foreign direct investment and that means huge growth in
traffic," he said.
But he complained that African airlines faced unfair
competition from rivals prepared to "dump capacity," referring
to the practice of flooding a route with cheap seats to win
market share or pressure rivals.
He declined to name the airlines involved.
Due to its location, analysts say Ethiopian mainly competes
for business with long-haul rivals such as Turkish Airlines and
Gulf carriers Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.