Ethiopian Airlines interested in 10 Boeing 777X -CEO

SINGAPORE Feb 7 Ethiopian Airlines is in preliminary talks with Boeing that could lead to an order for 10 of the U.S. planemaker's latest model, the 777X, the airline's chief executive said.

"When the 777X comes, as soon as we can get the (production) slots we will be there," Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We are discussing with Boeing for about 10 777X," he added - a deal potentially worth $3.8 billion at list prices.

He also said the airline wanted to lease up to three more Boeing 787 Dreamliners and would order even more directly from Boeing if they were available. Ethiopian recently restored a Dreamliner to service after a fire in London last year.