版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 05:00 BJT

New Issue - Ethiopian Leasing sells $362.59 mln in 4 parts

Nov 29 Ethiopian Leasing (2012) LLC on Wednesday
sold $362.59 million of Ex-Im backed notes in four parts, said
market sources.
    The notes are guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the
United States.
    Ethiopian Airlines is the lessee. 
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: ETHIOPIAN LEASING

TRANCHE 1
AMT $89.415 MLN  COUPON 1.501 PCT   MATURITY    08/14/2024   
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/14/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa      YIELD 1.501 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS      SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-A    MORE THAN M/S     NON-CALLABLE   N/A 

TRANCHE 2
AMT $91.436 MLN   COUPON 1.506 PCT   MATURITY    10/03/2024   
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/03/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.506 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-A     MORE THAN M/S     NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
        
TRANCHE 3
AMT $90.874 MLN   COUPON 1.515 PCT   MATURITY    10/22/2024   
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/22/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.515 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-A     MORE THAN M/S     NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
        
TRANCHE 4
AMT $90.865 MLN   COUPON 1.53 PCT    MATURITY    11/20/2024   
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/20/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.53 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-A     MORE THAN M/S     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐