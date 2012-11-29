New Issue - Ethiopian Leasing sells $362.59 mln in 4 parts

Nov 29 Ethiopian Leasing (2012) LLC on Wednesday sold $362.59 million of Ex-Im backed notes in four parts, said market sources. The notes are guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Ethiopian Airlines is the lessee. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: ETHIOPIAN LEASING TRANCHE 1 AMT $89.415 MLN COUPON 1.501 PCT MATURITY 08/14/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/14/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.501 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN M/S NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $91.436 MLN COUPON 1.506 PCT MATURITY 10/03/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/03/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.506 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN M/S NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $90.874 MLN COUPON 1.515 PCT MATURITY 10/22/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/22/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.515 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN M/S NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 4 AMT $90.865 MLN COUPON 1.53 PCT MATURITY 11/20/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/20/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.53 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN M/S NON-CALLABLE N/A