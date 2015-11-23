Ethiopian Airlines to order 10 narrow-body planes, eyeing CSeries or E2-CEO

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
MONTREAL Nov 23 Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, wants to buy 10 narrowbody planes and is considering Canada's Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer jets among others, as it plans to nearly double its fleet between now and 2025, chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam said Monday.
Tewolde, speaking on the sidelines of a global aviation forum in Montreal, said that he is visiting Bombardier's Mirabel factory on Tuesday to review the 100-seater CS100. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.