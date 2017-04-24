UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes

DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.

Kamark will replace Bruno Matheu who has held the position since May 2016 and is leaving for personal reasons, the company said in a statement.

Kamark will be responsible for leading and developing the Group’s minority equity investment strategy, which includes stakes in airberlin, Alitalia, Jet Airways , Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Etihad Regional and Virgin Australia. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)