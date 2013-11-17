版本:
AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi's Etihad places $25.2 bln Boeing order

DUBAI Nov 17 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Sunday placed an aircraft order worth $25.2 billion at list price with Boeing for 56 airplanes, kicking off a buying spree by Gulf carriers at the Dubai Air Show.

The order includes 25 of Boeing's revamped mini jumbo, 777X airplanes and 30 787 Dreamliner planes, Etihad said at a press conference, adding it had options and purchase rights for 26 additional airplanes.

