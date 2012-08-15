版本:
Etihad CEO says may add one or two more strategic airline stakes

MELBOURNE Aug 15 Etihad Airways Chief Executive James Hogan said on Wednesday the airline would consider adding one or two more strategic airline stakes.

"Maybe one or two more," he told reporters, when asked about adding to the airline's existing stakes in Virgin Australia , Air Berlin, Air Seychelles and Aer Lingus .

"Anywhere there are opportunities for scale and taking out costs," he added.

Eight-year-old Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is attempting to gain scale quickly - particularly in Europe - as it bids to catch up to rivals such as Dubai government-owned Emirates and Qatar Airways.

