Modern Etiquette:Different cultures have different greetings

(Mary M. Mitchell has written several books on the subject of
etiquette, including "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Etiquette"
and "Class Acts." She is also the founder of executive training
consultancy The Mitchell Organization with the website
themitchellorganization.com. The opinions expressed are her
own.)
By Mary M. Mitchell
SEATTLE Aug 6 My friend and sculling coach Gabi
Cipollone won her first Olympic gold medal as a teenager from
East Germany in Montreal back in 1976.
Four years later in Moscow, she won her second, barely
having recovered from back surgery. What's more, her first
Olympic race made sports history as the first year women were
allowed to compete in sculling events. Awesome, isn't it?
I once asked Gabi what it was like to participate in the
Games. Surely she'd tell me about the intensity of competition;
the pressure to perform; and the thrill of just being an
Olympian, win or lose.
Wrong. Gabi's quick reply was: "I'd never seen Chinese food
before; or people from India, South Africa, or Bermuda." All of
a sudden the world seemed overwhelmingly huge, and it was all
contained in a few buildings at Olympic Village.
"Wait until after your race to try your first hamburger,"
her coach cautioned. The world of culinary adventure would have
to wait. But meeting new people from other nations certainly
could not. That, too, proved to be quite an adventure.
The first instinct for many North Americans, whether
athletes or businesspeople, when greeting someone is to stick
out our hand, look directly at the other person, and smile.
Unfortunately, in some situations, this could mean making
three mistakes all at once. Methods and styles of greeting vary
greatly around the world, as do dining customs, and it is
important to know what is expected in differing circumstances.
After all, it's the moment of greeting when crucial first
impressions are made.
Here are some tips on meeting people from varied cultures,
whether you're at the Olympics, at an international business
conference, meeting new classmates, or on vacation:
* When greeting Asians for the first time, it is a good
general rule not to initiate the handshake. You may be forcing
physical contact that the other person finds uncomfortable. Many
Asians, particularly the Japanese, have learned to accept the
handshake when dealing with Westerners. Since the bow is the
customary greeting in Japan, a slight bow of the head when
responding to a proffered handshake greeting is appropriate.
* Most Latins are more accustomed to physical contact. Even
people who know each other only slightly may embrace as a
greeting.
* As for the Middle East, Muslims and Orthodox Jews avoid
body contact with the opposite sex, but people of the same sex
commonly hug when greeting each other. When shaking hands, men
should be careful not to pull their hands away too quickly.
* People from France, Spain, Italy and Portugal greet
friends by kissing on both cheeks.
* The smile is the near-universal gesture of friendliness,
and, in America, its meaning is usually clear. In other
cultures, the smile may be sending other signals. In some Latin
cultures, for example, the smile may be used to say "Excuse me,"
or "Please."
* If a person from another culture does not return your
greeting smile, it doesn't indicate hostility or bad manners. In
some Asian cultures, smiling is a gesture reserved for informal
occasions, and smiling while being formally introduced would be
considered disrespectful.
* In many cultures, avoiding eye contact is a sign of
respect. This can lead to misunderstandings. For example, there
have been many cases of customers in the United States deciding
they are being treated disrespectfully by Korean shopkeepers who
would not look them in the eye.Gabi moved from the global
village of the Olympics to another, larger melting pot when she
came to live in the United States. She felt that her experience
being immersed in a variety of cultures served her well. She
offers the following advice:"Keep in mind how important it is to
be kind. Don't be too embarrassed by your mistakes. Forgive
others' mistakes easily. Be willing to set aside your own ideas
about what is `right' and approach new situations with curiosity
and an open mind."All of us would do well to put these
principles into practice, whether inside or outside the Olympic
Village.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)