Modern Etiquette: Best of Britain for Olympic visitors

(Jo Bryant is an etiquette advisor and editor at Debrett's, the
UK authority on etiquette and modern manners (www.debretts.com).
Any opinions expressed are her own. Debrett's has a publishing
heritage dating back over two centuries with a contemporary
range of publications including "A-Z of Modern Manners",
"Etiquette for Girls" and "Guide for the Modern Gentleman".)
By Jo Bryant
LONDON, July 16 With the Olympics just days
away, London is braced for extreme excitement, drama and
unprecedented numbers of tourists. Aside from the sporting
spectacle, visitors experience will be enhanced if they embrace
all the customs, quirks and idiosyncrasies that define the
British way of life. Here's a selection of the best of
Britishness:
1. Greetings
Britain is still a comparatively non-tactile society and,
like much of the world, a firm handshake, using the right hand,
is the common form of face-to-face greeting for most social
situations. Handshakes are brief, lasting just a few seconds,
and should be accompanied with direct eye contact. Do not
complicate the greeting with other forms of touching - hands on
the back, double-handed handshakes etc.
Social kissing is, however, becoming increasingly popular in
Britain, but it is by no means an accepted norm. As a general
rule, don't kiss colleagues or people you don't know. Do kiss
close friends. Usually it's right cheek first, but prepare to
change direction at the last minute, and generally opt for just
one kiss. Just holding cheek against cheek feels insincere, but
there is a fine line between an acceptable peck and an overly
affectionate smacker.
2. Introductions
The traditional British greeting on introduction is 'How do
you do?'. The appropriate response - however strange it may seem
- is to reiterate the phrase 'How do you do?'. In situations
where this exchange may seem too formal, a friendly 'Hello' will
usually do. At an even more informal level, if someone says 'Hi,
how are you?' the response should be positive and upbeat: 'Fine
thanks, and you?'.
If you are introducing other people, there are a few rules
to be observed. Men should be introduced to women, juniors to
elders. Introduce individuals to the group first and then the
group to the individual. Unless the occasion is formal there's
no need to mention surnames.
3. Pubs
No visit would be complete without having a drink at a
traditional British boozer. Drinks are bought directly from the
bar - there is never table service unless you are eating - and
tipping is not necessary. Don't hog a space at the bar, blocking
the way for other punters. If a group of you are drinking
together it is usual for people to take it in turns to buy a
round. Don't opt out of rounds, or hang back; you shouldn't have
to be asked.
4. Queuing
Where other nationalities mass frenziedly, the British
queue. In fact, grumbling in a queue is one of the great British
joys and queue-barging is the worst solecism a foreigner can
commit; even the reticent English will feel justified in sharply
pointing out the back of the line to any errant queue-jumpers.
If in doubt, it's always a good idea to ask "is this the back of
the queue?" and avoid giving offence.
5. Saying Sorry
For many British people, apologising is a default reaction
to life's little irritants. This highly illogical response is
deeply ingrained in the British psyche. If someone barges into
you, treads on your toe, or spills your drink, it is quite
normal to mutter "sorry".
Obviously this is not a normal apology - a heartfelt mea
culpa for a blunder. In fact, the British apology is a strange,
strangled version of the outraged "do you mind?" of more
confrontational cultures. British people are well aware of this
enigmatic agenda. When they commit an offence and are met with
the requisite "sorry", they are quite likely to respond in kind,
which can lead to a surreal escalation of apologies. Visitors to
Britain should be aware that the word "sorry" is devalued
currency.
6. Self-deprecation
Self-deprecation is a trait that permeates British culture.
The British have a horror of what they call 'blowing your own
trumpet', and are deeply averse to earnestness, pomposity and
self-importance. Statements that, in another culture, would
simply be attributed as confident expressions of self-esteem,
are misinterpreted in Britain as boastful and self-aggrandising.
If you want to avoid being misunderstood, learn to downplay your
attributes and resort wherever possible to understatement.
People will read between the lines and admire your modesty.
7. Spectating
The British are well-known for their strong sense of fair
play. Although they are fiercely partisan, they will always show
their appreciation of opponents sporting prowess. In the
confines of the stadium seating, be aware of your fellow
spectators, don't obscure their view or disturb them by jumping
up and down in overexcitement. Excessive shouting, cheering or
whooping will disturb others and be viewed as bad manners.
8. Taxi
When you see a taxi with its light on, i.e. available for
hire, simply lift your arm and lean out from the pavement
slightly to get the taxi driver's attention. Refrain from
shouting 'Taxi' or waving frantically. Tell the driver your
destination through the front window before getting in the back.
In London-style taxis men should allow women to get in first and
take the banquette seat while they should take the fold-down
seats if necessary. At your destination get out and pay the
driver through the front window. The going rate for tipping is
10 per cent.
9. Tea
British love nothing better than 'putting their feet up' and
enjoying a 'cuppa' and the quiet gentility of the English tea
ceremony is seen as a reflection of the reserved national
character. If a waiter places a teapot on the table without
pouring the tea the person nearest the pot should pour for
everyone. The tea should be poured first and any milk or sugar
added afterwards. Once you have stirred your tea remove the
spoon from the cup and place it on the saucer.When drinking tea
hold the handle of the teacup between your thumb and forefinger.
Don't hold your little finger in the air.
10. Tips
In the UK, tipping in restaurants is usually
'discretionary', but it is more discretionary in some places
than others. Check your bill. 'Service not included' means just
that, and it is usual to offer 10 percent.If you are paying by
card, you will often be able to add the tip before entering your
PIN number. You can leave cash instead, or some establishments
will add a discretionary percentage automatically. For taxis,
the going rate is 10 per cent.In smarter hotels give a small
gratuity (i.e. one or two pounds) to bellboys or porters per
piece of luggage if they take your bags to your room. Doormen
should be tipped upon checking out if they have helped with
taxis or luggage. In bars, where you are seated and drinks are
delivered to your table, tip 10 per cent, as you would in
restaurants. Don't tip in pubs.
11. Weather
English people are notorious for their endless fascination
with the weather; it is a topic that is deployed nationwide as
an ice-breaker. When two strangers meet, in a queue for example,
it is virtually de rigueur to enjoy a short conversation about
the weather. English weather is, above all, unpredictable.
Sunshine, showers, wind and rain sweep across the country with
extraordinary rapidity, providing an ever-changing outlook. With
the weather as a topic, conversation is never going to falter.
