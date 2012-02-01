REFILE-Etisalat invites bids for African towers - sources

By Matt Smith
DUBAI Feb 1 UAE telecoms operator
Etisalat has invited bidders for its telephone tower
operations in Africa, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Etisalat operates in about 10 African countries, including
Egypt, Nigeria, Tanzania and Ivory Coast and owns about 4,500
towers on the continent.
The former state telecoms monopoly has mandated Standard
Chartered to advise on the potential deal, the sources
said.
Etisalat had originally planned to sell the towers in one
lot.
"It was an all or nothing deal for about $500 million -
Etisalat received interest from about six or seven companies,"
one source familiar with the matter said.
"It would have been a cash deal, with a lease back to
Etisalat of 15 to 20 years, but the process has stalled and my
guess would be that's because it's very difficult to sell towers
in more than one country at a time. It's not an easy process and
to agree a single deal was over-ambitious."
Etisalat was not immediately available for comment.
The source said Nigeria and Tanzania, which both have large
populations and low mobile penetration, would be among the top
picks for specialist tower operators.
"A tower company wants countries where there are multiple
operators that can be added as tenants," the source said.
"Etisalat seems to be pausing as it works out its next step
and it may look to sell its towers in Tanzania separately
first."
Tower sharing is common in Europe and the U.S. and is
increasingly prevalent in Africa, where shrinking margins and a
tough operating environment blighted by power shortages has
spurred telecoms operators to seek to share and reduce costs.
In December, American Tower Corp it launched its
Uganda operations by entering a joint venture tower company with
Africa's top mobile operator MTN Group.
"Africa has about 175,000 towers and most of these will go
up for sale in the next few years - it's a huge opportunity,"
added the source.
Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) is eyeing a
sale and lease back of its towers in Jordan, a source familiar
with the matter said in December.