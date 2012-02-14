Eton Park had 20 mln Bank of America shares in Q4

BOSTON Feb 14 Prominent hedge fund manager Eric Mindich made a big bet on Bank of America late last year and prepared his fund, Eton Park Capital Management, to benefit from the ailing bank's rebound in early 2012.

According to a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Mindich's fund owned 20 million shares in the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender at the end of the fourth quarter. At the end of the third quarter he owned a call option on 2.5 million shares.

Bank of America has surged 48 percent this year but last year its sharp drop had dented many prominent hedge fund managers' portfolios.