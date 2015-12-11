Eaton Vance wins final regulator approval on new ETFs -statement

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 Eaton Vance Corp has won
the last of the approvals it needs from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to launch NextShares, a new breed of
exchange-traded funds, the Boston-based company said in a
statement.
NextShares, a hybrid between actively managed mutual funds
and exchange-traded funds, could start trading as early as
February, a spokeswoman said, after the SEC approved the
offering documents of 18 such funds.
Funds from at least 11 other managers are expected to
follow. Licensees include Gabelli Funds and Columbia
Threadneedle Investments.
The launch of the funds had been delayed as Boston-based
Eaton Vance awaited the proper approvals and as it attempted to
win over distributors.
Like traditional active mutual funds, NextShares will not be
required to disclose their holdings on a daily basis as
traditional active ETFs must, but will trade on an exchange,
like an ETF. While investors can place orders for the funds
throughout the day, they will be priced according to their
end-of-day net asset value.
Advocates of the funds say they will be cheaper, more tax
efficient and better performing than mutual funds.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Grant McCool)