Sunoco Logistics to buy Energy Transfer Partners

Nov 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said
on Monday it would buy Energy Transfer Partners LP in a
deal valued at $19.93 billion.
Sunoco Logistics said ETP shareholders would get 1.5 Sunoco
units for each ETP share they own, which works out to about
$39.30 per share, a slight discount to the stock's Friday close
of $39.37.
ETP owns about 21 pct of Sunoco Logistics, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Sunoco Logistics' general partner is a unit of ETP.
