E*Trade, TD Ameritrade shares plummet on fear of lost revenue

NEW YORK, April 3 Investors pummeled shares of
E*Trade Financial Corp and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
on Thursday on concerns that a core source of their
revenue could be eliminated by regulators.
E*Trade fell $1.65, or 6.9 percent, to $22.05 after losing
more than 7 percent earlier on Nasdaq. TD Ameritrade dropped
$1.85, or 5.5 percent, to $31.97.
Both companies rely heavily on payments from professional
trading firms, known as market makers, in exchange for sending
them hundreds of thousands of stock orders from retail customers
every day. Brokerage firms have scores of options, including
exchanges, for executing such trades.
Hedge funds such as Citadel LLC and large banks such as
Citigroup and UBS AG are among the firms that
have large market-making affiliates.
The practice, known as payment-for-order flow, has drawn
questions previously about whether the discount brokers are
performing the obligation to get the best order-execution for
their customers or are simply looking to fatten their bottom
lines. (r.reuters.com/nez28v) E*Trade was founded in 1982
with the specific goal of getting paid by market-makers as well
as clients for orders it could generate.
Regulators in recent weeks have expressed concern about
market structure issues relating to trading, and a controversial
new book by Michael Lewis released on Monday about
high-frequency traders mentions payment-for-order-flow issues.
On Wednesday, a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said the regulator should consider a temporary ban on
a similar payment practice used by regulated stock exchanges to
attract orders.
Such a ban would likely affect all payment-for-order-flow
practices.
"AMTD and ETFC have the most exposure as a percentage of
revenues to an elimination of payment-for-order flow," Richard
Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill Partners, wrote in an
email, using the ticker symbols for the discount brokers.
Shares of Charles Schwab Corp, the largest
competitor in the discount brokerage universe as measured by
market capitalization, was unscathed as it relies far less on
active trading for its revenue. Schwab shares fell 36 cents, or
1.3 percent, to $27.54.
A TD Ameritrade spokeswoman said the company does not
comment on its stock price as a matter of policy. An E*Trade
spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Additional reporting by John
McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)