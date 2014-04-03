UPDATE 1-E*Trade, TD Ameritrade shares plummet on revenue fears

(Adds analyst estimate of revenue impact and closing stock
prices)
NEW YORK, April 3 Investors pummeled E*Trade
Financial Corp and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
shares on Thursday on concerns a core source of their revenue
could be eliminated by regulators.
E*Trade fell $1.54, or 6.5 percent, to close at $22.17 after
losing more than 7 percent earlier. TD Ameritrade dropped $1.80,
or 5.3 percent, to $32.
Both companies rely heavily on payments from professional
trading firms, known as market makers, in exchange for sending
them hundreds of thousands of stock orders from retail customers
every day. Brokerage firms have scores of options, including
exchanges, for executing such trades.
Hedge funds such as Citadel LLC and large banks such as
Citigroup Inc and UBS AG are among the firms
that have large market-making affiliates.
The practice, known as payment-for-order flow, has drawn
questions previously about whether the discount brokers are
performing the obligation to get the best order-execution for
their customers or are simply looking to fatten their bottom
lines.
E*Trade was founded in 1982 with the specific goal of
getting paid by market-makers as well as clients for orders it
could generate.
Regulators recently have expressed concern about market
structure issues relating to trading, and a controversial new
book by Michael Lewis released on Monday about high-frequency
traders mentions payment-for-order-flow issues.
On Wednesday, a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said the regulator should consider a temporary ban on
a similar rebate practice known as "maker-taker" that is used by
regulated stock exchanges to attract orders.
"Changes to the maker-taker system would negatively affect
the payment for order flow the brokers receiver," David
Chiaverini, an analyst of discount brokers at BMO Capital
Markets wrote to his clients. He estimated that 8 percent of TD
Ameritrade's revenue, 4 percent of E*Trade's and 3 percent of
Charles Schwab Corp's comes from payments for their
customers' orders.
Schwab, the largest competitor in the discount brokerage
market as measured by capitalization, is not as vulnerable, said
Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill and Partners,
because it relies less on trading for its revenue than do
E*Trade and TD Ameritrade. Schwab shares were 53 cents, or 1.9
percent, down at $27.37 at the close.
A Schwab spokesman said the company's revenue from
payment-for-order-flow is "not material," quantifying it as "in
the tens of millions, not the hundreds of millions."
A TD Ameritrade spokeswoman said the company does not
comment on its stock price as a matter of policy. Payment for
order flow makes a "meaningful contribution" to the company, but
is not broken out in earnings reports as a separate line item,
she added.
An E*Trade spokesman did not respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Additional reporting by John
McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang and Andre Grenon)