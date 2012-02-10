E*Trade adds two board members as one retires

* Adds former Fidelity and Schwab execs to board

* Oldest board member retires

* Brings number of board members to 12 from 11

* Citadel's Griffin declines to comment on changes

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Feb 10 E*Trade Financial Co , which has faced shareholder criticism in recent years over its strategic direction, has added two industry veterans to its board of directors, while its longest-serving board member retired.

The online brokerage and financial services company said on Friday it has appointed Rodger Lawson and Rebecca Saeger as directors, while Lewis Randall stepped down after almost 30 years on the board.

Lawson, 65, is a former president of the No. 1 U.S. mutual fund firm, Fidelity Investments. He has also held senior executive roles at Prudential, Van Eck Global, and Bankers Trust Asset Management.

"He is a rare talent and his experience, insight and perspective will be invaluable in helping to shape E*Trade's ongoing strategic and operational focus," Chief Executive Steven Freiberg said in a statement.

Saeger, 56, was formerly chief marketing officer at E*Trade rival Charles Schwab Corp, and prior to that was a marketing executive at Visa U.S.A.

"They brought on people who are highly knowledgeable in their industry," said Leon Cooperman, who heads Omega Advisors, E*Trade's fifth-largest stakeholder. "They look constructive."

The addition of the two new board members, minus Randall, puts the total number of directors at 12. E*Trade said its bylaws allow the number of directors to be fixed from time to time by the board of directors. The number of directors cannot be less than six or more than 12.

Hedge fund Citadel LLC, one of E*Trade's biggest shareholders, has in the past been highly critical of E*Trade's board.

Citadel bailed out E*Trade with $2.5 billion in rescue financing in 2007 after the bottom fell out of the U.S. housing market and the sub-par mortgage loans held by E*Trade's banking unit tanked, leading to a long string of losses.

In a regulatory filing in July, Citadel called for E*Trade to remove its existing staggered board provisions, remove two board members and elect two independent directors, but the changes were not made.

It also said in a letter to E*Trade in July that the board "continually failed to act in the best interest of E*Trade shareholders."

Citadel Chief Executive Kenneth Griffin declined to comment on Friday on E*Trade's board changes.

Griffin was successful in getting E*Trade to initiate a strategic review of the company last year. But E*Trade, which has chipped away at its debt and bad loans, posting a profit in 2011, ultimately chose not to put itself up for sale.

Citadel has reduced its shares in E*Trade - it is now the No. 2 shareholder, behind Fidelity. Some industry insiders expect Citadel to wash its hands of E*Trade, sell its shares, and that Griffin would step down from the board.