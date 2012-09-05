CORRECTED-E*Trade hires Spencer Stuart search firm to find new CEO

(Corrects month CEO left to August in paragraph 4)

NEW YORK, Sept 5 E*Trade Financial Corp said on Wednesday its board has hired headhunting company Spencer Stuart to help find a new chief executive after the online brokerage abruptly ousted CEO Stephen Freiberg four weeks ago, rekindling speculation the firm could soon be sold.

Frank Petrilli, a former TD Waterhouse executive who joined E*Trade in January as chairman, took over as interim CEO and is also on the board's search committee to find a permanent replacement for Freiberg.

E*Trade, which has been hampered by bad loans in its banking unit, has long been considered a potential takeover target, but has concluded twice in the past two years that the time was not right for a sale.

When Freiberg's departure was announced on Aug. 9, shares in the New York-based firm spiked nearly 7 percent and have largely held onto their gains.

The board may have an eye out for someone who can both execute the firm's more immediate strategy, while also being more open to a potential acquisition, said Matt Fischer, an analyst at Credit Agricole Securities.

"In addition to cost cutting and in addition to running off the balance sheet, this new CEO will have a dialogue with potential acquirers and I think that's part of the endgame," he said.

The firm has not given a reason for Freiberg's departure. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew, Dave Zimmerman and Phil Berlowitz)