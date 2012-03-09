E*Trade CEO's pay doubled in 2011 to $6.3 million

* E*Trade's Freiberg was appointed CEO on April 1, 2010

March 9 In his second year on the job, E*Trade Financial Chief Executive Steven Freiberg was paid $6.29 million, more that double what he earned in 2010, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Freiberg, 55, was paid a salary of $1 million, a cash performance bonus of $3 million, $1.5 million stock, $742,497 in options, and $44,392 in other compensation in 2011.

In 2010, Freiberg's total compensation was $3.03 million.

E*Trade also said in its preliminary proxy statement that it awarded Freiberg another share grant this year for his 2011 performance of 328,587 shares, worth $3,000,000 at the time they were granted. The shares will be vested over 4 years.

Freiberg was appointed chief executive of E*Trade on April 1, 2010, following a 30-year career at Citigroup, where he last served as co-chairman and co-chief executive of Citigroup's Global Consumer Group.

E*Trade returned to profit last year for the first time since 2006. The company has been under pressure since the bottom fell out of the U.S. housing market, which led to billions in loses on the risky loans in the mortgage portfolio of E*Trade's banking unit.

The company has whittled down the loans to under $14 billion, compared to around $32 billion in 2007. Quarterly loan loss provisions have dropped to under $100 million, versus around $520 million in the third quarter of 2008.

E*Trade's online brokerage has remained strong throughout, but under Freiberg's leadership, it has made a push to rebrand itself as a more comprehensive wealth manager and not just a place for discount stock and options trades.

In November, the company completed a strategic review that had been prompted by hedge fund Citadel, one of its largest shareholders, and decided to continue with its current strategy rather than putting itself up for sale.

Citadel, which provided E*Trade with $2.5 billion in rescue financing in 2007, also called for the firm to eliminate its staggered board.

In its preliminary prospectus, E*Trade said, "many institutional investors believe that the election of directors is the primary means for stockholders to influence corporate governance policies and to hold management accountable for implementing those policies."

The company said it would allow its shareholders to vote on declassifying the board at its annual meeting on May 10.

If the proposal is approved, all directors would be elected for one-year terms. If it is not approved E*Trade would continue to have three classifications of directors, with each classification serving three-year terms, and coming up for reelection on a staggered basis over three years.