E*Trade Chairman Petrilli to leave and be replaced by Lawson

NEW YORK, March 8 The revolving door at E*Trade
Financial Corp continues to spin, as the loan-damaged
company said discount brokerage veteran Frank Petrilli, will
step down as chairman, to be replaced by former Fidelity
Investments president Rodger Lawson.
New York-based E*Trade, which lost $113 million last year
and is winding down its ill-timed expansion into banking to
focus on its brokerage operations, said Friday that the shift
will occur at its annual meeting scheduled for May 9.
In January, E*Trade appointed Paul Idzik as chief executive,
its seventh since 2007, including interim CEOs. Idzik has ousted
several executives in recent weeks, including chief marketing
officer Nicholas Utton, who has been credited with shepherding
the company's award-winning "smart-baby" campaign.
Idzik replaced Steven Freiberg, who was ousted after
disagreeing with the company's board about the shift away from
lending.
Ronald Fisher, who has been a director of E*Trade since
October 2000, is also stepping down from the board in May due to
his expanded responsibilities as president of SoftBank Holdings,
E*Trade said.
The departure of Fisher, who was 64 as of May, according to
a regulatory filing, will leave E*Trade with a board of 11
members as the company has not nominated a replacement.
The board includes Citadel LLC hedge fund CEO Kenneth
Griffin, who helped bail out E*Trade in 2007 and subsequently
encouraged the board to sell the company.
Petrilli, 62, has been a director since last year and served
as interim CEO before Idzik's arrival in February.
"My decision to not stand for re-election was a difficult
one, but reflects my other business and time commitments," he
said in a prepared statement.
From 1995 to 2004, Petrilli was an executive at rival
discount broker TD Waterhouse, now TD Ameritrade Holding
, where he was president and CEO. He has also been
president of American Express Centurion Bank. In 2010, he served
as CEO of now-defunct Surge Trading, Inc., which he and other
equities executives tried to revive out of the former
market-making operations of Bernard Madoff Securities.
"Petrilli leaving is a loss," said Richard Repetto, an
analyst at Sandler O'Neill Partners who follows online brokers.
"What immediately comes to mind is that they've had a lot of
change at the top."
Lawson, 66, has been on E*Trade's board since February 2012
and served as lead independent director from August of that year
to January 2013. In addition to his stint at Fidelity, he has
held executive posts at Prudential Financial, Van Eck Global and
Dreyfus Service Corp.
Shares of E*Trade, which have advanced 16.8 percent over the
past year, were down 6 cents at $11.25 in early trading.