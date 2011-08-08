UPDATE 3-E*Trade caves in to Citadel, hires Goldman

* Griffin forced E*Trade to hire Goldman, oust MS

* E*Trade names new special committee of the board

* Citadel not pressing for special shareholder meeting (Rewrites throughout with new details, background)

By Paritosh Bansal and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK/BOSTON, Aug 8 Kenneth Griffin, founder of hedge fund Citadel, is having his way at E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O).

E*Trade caved in on Monday to Griffin's demands to form a new special committee, composed entirely of independent directors appointed within the last three years, to review strategic alternatives and replace Morgan Stanley (MS.N) with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) as financial adviser.

Griffin, who has been an E*Trade director since June 2009, insisted no bank other than Goldman should be hired, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Goldman was the sole underwriter when Citadel sold 24 million E*trade shares in February. The $11 billion hedge fund is still the online broker's largest shareholder with a 9.8 percent stake.

"In light of the steps announced today, we believe it is appropriate to suspend further shareholder action at this time, including our request for a special meeting of E*Trade's shareholders," Citadel's chief legal officer Adam Cooper wrote in a letter to E*Trade's chief executive.

Citadel declined to comment beyond the letter.

The move gives the online broker more time, but sources said finding a buyer for the company is hard, as subpar mortgage securities in E*Trade's banking unit could lead to further losses.

Losses from the banking unit led to a near collapse of the company in 2007, prompting Citadel to infuse $2.5 billion.

E*Trade has been subject of takeover speculation for years, with brokerage rivals such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) often mentioned as acquirers. TD Ameritrade's largest shareholder is Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO).

E*Trade had hired JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) late last year to explore strategic alternatives, but the review concluded a sale would not "maximize shareholder value."

Chicago-based Citadel upped the ante last month, calling for a special shareholder meeting to consider hiring an investment bank that will explore strategic options.

Citadel also asked E*Trade to replace two long-time directors, Michael Parks and Donna Weaver, with independent directors.

In response, E*Trade appointed Morgan Stanley as financial adviser, reporting to a board committee whose members notably included both Griffin and E*Trade CEO Steven Freiberg.

But Citadel said that move fell short of its demands, calling it "replete with conflicts" and "continuation of the status quo to the ongoing detriment of shareholders."

This weekend, the board gave in to Griffin's demands, one of the sources said.

"Ultimately, whatever Goldman says, it's still the board's decision as to what to do," the source said. "So I think they said: 'Look, if he wants Goldman, we'll give him Goldman. We are not going to fight it." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Robert MacMillan, Richard Chang and Andre Grenon)