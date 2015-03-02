CORRECTED-E*Trade to cut debt by $340 million in restructuring

(In fifth paragraph, changes dividend company received from
E*Trade Securities this quarter to about $430 million)
NEW YORK, March 2 E*Trade Financial Corp
, the discount broker and bank that almost collapsed
during the financial crisis, said Monday it is retiring $800
million of debt due in 2019 and issuing $460 million of new
eight-year notes at a lower interest rate.
The debt restructuring will reduce E*Trade's interest costs
by about $30 million a year and cut its debt outstanding by $340
million to a 10-year low of $1 billion.
Company executives set the billion-dollar debt goal last
July but none of the 16 Wall Street analysts following E*Trade
forecast it would be reached this quickly. Most expected the
company to retire its $800 million of 6.375 percent notes around
November, when they became callable.
E*Trade's aggressive move will cost it about $70 million
that it will pay to investors as a "make-whole" premium to
compensate them for the early redemption. The company will
recognize the loss this quarter.
Regulators this year enabled the move by removing
constraints on E*Trade's cash-rich brokerage to send money to
its parent. E*Trade Financial received about $430 million from
E*Trade Securities this quarter to help finance the debt
restructuring.
Since the second quarter of 2013, regulators also have
allowed the once-crippled E*Trade Bank to pay dividends of $550
million to the company.
Last November the company used cash for the first time in
its history to redeem $940 million of senior notes in two issues
with coupons of 6 percent and 6.75 percent, and sold $540
million of new 5.375 percent 10-year senior notes.
The seven-year notes that E*Trade is now retiring were issued
in 2012 with a coupon of 6.375 percent. The new eight-year
issue, which will be callable as of March 2018, is likely to be
priced Monday afternoon at 5 percent or lower based on current
market conditions.
E*Trade also said Monday that it received a vote of
confidence from its banks, which increased a revolving credit
line of $200 million negotiated last year by another $50
million. The company has not drawn on the line, which is now at
the limit set by loan covenants, a spokesman said.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and
JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint book-runners on the new
issue. Credit Suisse Group and Wells Fargo & Co
are co-managers.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)