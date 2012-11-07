New Issue-E*TRADE Financial sells $1.305 bln in 2 parts

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 E*TRADE Financial Corp on Tuesday sold $1.305 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: E*TRADE FINANCIAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $505 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 525 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 520 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.