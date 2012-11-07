版本:
2012年 11月 8日

New Issue-E*TRADE Financial sells $1.305 bln in 2 parts

Nov 7 E*TRADE Financial Corp on Tuesday
sold $1.305 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley  were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: E*TRADE FINANCIAL

TRANCHE 1
AMT $505 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    11/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  11/14/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 525 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2019  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/14/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 520 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

