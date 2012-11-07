New Issue-E*TRADE Financial sells $1.305 bln in 2 parts

Nov 7 E*TRADE Financial Corp on Tuesday sold $1.305 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: E*TRADE FINANCIAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $505 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 525 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 520 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS