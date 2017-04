Oct 21 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp reported an 83 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a surge in trading activity and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

The company's net income rose to $86 million, or 29 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $47 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 5.5 percent to $440 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)