E*Trade Financial 4th-qtr profit falls nearly 30 pct

Jan 22 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp's fourth-quarter profit fell 29.3 percent as the company booked a pre-tax loss of $59 million on early extinguishment of corporate debt.

The company's net income fell to $41 million, or 14 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from $58 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose to $461 million from $446 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)