Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial's profit plunges 59 pct

April 23 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp's quarterly profit plunged about 59 percent, hurt by lower commissions from trading services.

The company's net income fell to $40 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $97 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 4 percent to $456 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)