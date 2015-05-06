E*Trade reports $225 million tax benefit from IRS settlement

NEW YORK May 6 E*Trade Financial Corp
will recognize an income tax benefit of about $225 million this
quarter following a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service, the financial services company said in a regulatory
filing on Wednesday.
The vast majority of the benefit will be used to reduce
future tax bills, E*Trade wrote in its quarterly 10-Q filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The settlement derives from an IRS examination of the
deductibility of a loss realized in the third quarter of 2009
from exchanging interest-bearing corporate debt for non
interest-bearing convertible debt. E*Trade, parent of a bank and
a discount broker-dealer, was at the time under severe financial
stress from making subprime mortgages.
Settlement of the uncertain tax position occurred this
month, the company reported.
Separately, E*Trade said it was sued in a putative
class-action in March for allegedly enriching itself and
breaching its fiduciary duty by routing customers' orders to
certain market-makers and exchanges. E*Trade and other
brokerage firms that process high volumes of retail trades are
paid by certain professional traders and dealers for such
orders.
The company said it will "defend itself vigorously" against
the suit, which was filed in federal court in the Northern
District of California by defendant Ty Rayner on behalf of
himself and others.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Christian Plumb)