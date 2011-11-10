UPDATE 1-E*Trade says not seeking sale of company

* E*Trade will not seek a sale of the company
* Shares down 3 percent in aftermarket trade
Nov 10 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), which
was urged earlier this year to consider a sale of the company
by its largest shareholder, on Thursday said its board decided
staying independent was the best option.
"The board unanimously determined that the continued
execution of the company's business plan is currently the best
alternative for increasing stockholder value," the company
said.
The New York-based online brokerage in August had commenced
a review of its strategic options, including a possible sale,
and hired Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor. The study was
prompted by hedge fund Citadel Investments, E*Trade's largest
stockholder, which complained that E*Trade management was not
doing enough to boost the firm's stock price.
Citadel officials were not immediately available for
comment.
E*Trade shares fell 3 percent in Nasdaq trade after the
closing bell.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)