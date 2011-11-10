UPDATE 2-New study, same result: E*Trade not for sale

* E*Trade will not seek a sale of the company
* Shares down in after hours trade
(Adds background, Citadel response; Updates stock price)
By Joseph A. Giannone
Nov 10 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), which
earlier this year was urged by its largest shareholder to
consider a sale of the company, on Thursday said its board
decided staying independent was the best option.
The announcement was the second time in a year that
E*Trade's board considered, but rejected, the idea of selling
to a bank or rival brokerage.
"The board unanimously determined that the continued
execution of the company's business plan is currently the best
alternative for increasing stockholder value," the company said
after the closing bell.
E*Trade shares, down 3.5 percent in regular trading on
Thursday, fell an additional 4.9 percent in electronic trading
after the closing bell.
The news represents a setback for hedge fund firm Citadel
Investments, E*Trade's largest stockholder with a 9.8 percent
stake, which has since July pushed for a sale of the company.
Citadel declined to comment on E*Trade's statement.
Chicago-based Citadel mounted a public campaign in July
calling for a special meeting so that shareholders could direct
the board to hire investment bank advisers. Citadel also wanted
to replace two directors.
The object was to compel the sale of a brokerage that has
lagged its peers since 2007, dragged down by an out-sized
exposure to money-losing mortgages in its banking unit.
Citadel's Kenneth Griffin, who sits on the board of
directors, complained that E*Trade management had not done
enough to boost the company's stock price.
Griffin also took issue with an earlier strategic review
managed by JPMorgan Securities, whose bankers had in December
2010 concluded that a sale was not the best option to maximize
shareholder value.
The New York-based online brokerage responded by hiring
Morgan Stanley to provide strategic advice, but Griffin
objected. On Aug. 8, E*Trade relented and brought in Goldman
Sachs to manage the new review.
E*Trade has been the subject of takeover speculation for
years, with brokerage rivals such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
(AMTD.O) and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) often named as
potential acquirers.
For Citadel, a rocky four-year relationship with E*Trade
will continue a little while longer. The hedge fund rescued the
brokerage with a $2.5 billion capital infusion in 2007, when
swooning mortgage markets fueled big credit losses.
Citadel watched as E*Trade reported $2.1 billion of losses
over three years and saw the stock price plunge more than 90
percent. The hedge fund has steadily decreased its investment,
to 9.8 percent from 27 percent last December.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Carol Bishopric)