UPDATE 2-New study, same result: E*Trade not for sale

By Joseph A. Giannone

Nov 10 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), which earlier this year was urged by its largest shareholder to consider a sale of the company, on Thursday said its board decided staying independent was the best option.

The announcement was the second time in a year that E*Trade's board considered, but rejected, the idea of selling to a bank or rival brokerage.

"The board unanimously determined that the continued execution of the company's business plan is currently the best alternative for increasing stockholder value," the company said after the closing bell.

E*Trade shares, down 3.5 percent in regular trading on Thursday, fell an additional 4.9 percent in electronic trading after the closing bell.

The news represents a setback for hedge fund firm Citadel Investments, E*Trade's largest stockholder with a 9.8 percent stake, which has since July pushed for a sale of the company. Citadel declined to comment on E*Trade's statement.

Chicago-based Citadel mounted a public campaign in July calling for a special meeting so that shareholders could direct the board to hire investment bank advisers. Citadel also wanted to replace two directors.

The object was to compel the sale of a brokerage that has lagged its peers since 2007, dragged down by an out-sized exposure to money-losing mortgages in its banking unit.

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin, who sits on the board of directors, complained that E*Trade management had not done enough to boost the company's stock price.

Griffin also took issue with an earlier strategic review managed by JPMorgan Securities, whose bankers had in December 2010 concluded that a sale was not the best option to maximize shareholder value.

The New York-based online brokerage responded by hiring Morgan Stanley to provide strategic advice, but Griffin objected. On Aug. 8, E*Trade relented and brought in Goldman Sachs to manage the new review.

E*Trade has been the subject of takeover speculation for years, with brokerage rivals such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) often named as potential acquirers.

For Citadel, a rocky four-year relationship with E*Trade will continue a little while longer. The hedge fund rescued the brokerage with a $2.5 billion capital infusion in 2007, when swooning mortgage markets fueled big credit losses.

Citadel watched as E*Trade reported $2.1 billion of losses over three years and saw the stock price plunge more than 90 percent. The hedge fund has steadily decreased its investment, to 9.8 percent from 27 percent last December. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Carol Bishopric)