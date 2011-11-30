E*Trade says economy hampered option to sell

* Economic environment dictated result of strategic review
By John McCrank
Nov 30 E*Trade Financial Corp's chief
financial officer said on Wednesday that the deteriorating
economic environment spurred by Europe's debt crisis was a key
reason behind the No. 3 online brokerage's decision not to put
itself up for sale after its recent strategic review.
The process ended earlier in November and was the second
time in a year the firm considered putting itself on the
block.
The review was initiated in August at the insistence of
E*Trade's then-largest stakeholder, hedge fund Citadel
Investment Group, which was unhappy with E*Trade's lagging
share price.
"The key thing to keep in mind during that time period was
that the macro-economic environment back in August was much
different that the environment that we find ourselves in
today," E*Trade's Matthew Audette said at the KBW Securities
Brokerage & Market Structure Conference in New York.
"The primary cause of that is ... the financial meltdown
that we're seeing in Europe," he said in his first comments
since the review ended.
Audette said the strategic review considered a broad range
of alternatives, from continuing on with its current strategy
of de-leveraging and de-risking its bank unit, to the sale of
bank unit, to the sale of the overall company.
Ultimately, E*Trade's board, which includes Citadel chief
Ken Griffin, accepted adviser Goldman Sachs' view that the best
way to maximize shareholder value was to carry on business as
usual, not to sell to a rival brokerage or a bank.
"Working through credit issues and working through the
interest rate environment can certainly have a meaningful
impact on earnings and, hopefully, on the valuation of the
company," Audette said.
Rival brokerages Charles Schwab Corp and TD
Ameritrade were seen as potential suitors for E*Trade,
but both expressed concerns over risky assets in the firm's
loan portfolio.
The profit-sapping record low interest rate environment and
lingering concerns over the U.S. housing market added to doubts
that a sale would happen.
Those factors also contributed to declines in the share
prices of all the e-brokers, but E*Trade, down around 43
percent year to date, has had the steepest fall.
E*Trade's troubles began in 2007 when the housing market
collapsed, slamming its banking unit's loan portfolio, which
had high exposure to risky mortgages. Citadel stepped in in
2007 to rescue the firm with a $2.5 billion cash infusion.
E*Trade has been steadily chipping away at its legacy loan
portfolio. It is now down to $14 billion, compared to $32
billion in 2007, and quarterly loan loss provisions have
dropped to under $100 million, versus around $520 million in
the third quarter of 2008.
"As that portfolio runs down to zero, the provision will
run down to zero," Audette said. "It's a meaningful improvement
to the earnings in the future."
This year the firm, which has about $176 billion in client
assets, will report its first annual profit since 2006.
Audette also said now that the strategic review process is
over, the firm would resume its search for a new chairman to
replace interim chairman Steven Freiberg, who is also E*Trade's
chief executive.
Freiberg stepped into the role after former chairman Robert
Druskin stepped down following his appointment as chairman of
the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp in April.