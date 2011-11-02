UPDATE 1-E*Trade switches to R.J.O'Brien after MF collapse

(Adds details on Schwab's futures trading)
* 2,000 customers have access to futures
* Switch effective immediately
* Schwab bringing clients over to optionsXpress accounts
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 1 E*Trade Financial Corp has signed
up with Chicago-based futures brokerage R.J.O'Brien in the wake
of the collapse of its futures trading partner, MF Global
Holding Ltd , while Charles Schwab Corp said it
is moving its futures clients in-house.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday and many of the
firm's trading partners and their clients could not place
futures trades. E*Trade was among those affected.
Early on Tuesday E*Trade had switched to R.J.O'Brien, which
handles futures trades for more than 297 introducing brokers and
some of the world's largest financial institutions.
"We are focused on working on behalf of our customers, with
regulators, and MF Global on a way forward, and have made
futures trading available via RJO," a spokeswoman wrote in an
e-mailed statement.
A spokesman for RJO did not immediately return a call for
comment.
Futures trading is a small portion of E*Trade's brokerage
activity. Only 2,000 of the firm's 2.8 million brokerage
accounts have access to futures markets, according to a
spokeswoman.
Schwab, the largest U.S. discount broker by assets, also
partnered with MF Global on futures trading, which is a small
but growing part of its business.
Schwab closed a $1 billion deal to buy options and futures
trading firm optionsXpress last quarter.
The firm is moving clients who want to trade futures to
optionsXpress accounts, said Alison Wertheim, a Schwab
spokeswoman.
"We cannot project when the transition will be complete, but
we are doing what we can to expedite things," she said in an
email.
