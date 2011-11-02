UPDATE 1-E*Trade switches to R.J.O'Brien after MF collapse

(Adds details on Schwab's futures trading)

Nov 1 E*Trade Financial Corp has signed up with Chicago-based futures brokerage R.J.O'Brien in the wake of the collapse of its futures trading partner, MF Global Holding Ltd , while Charles Schwab Corp said it is moving its futures clients in-house.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday and many of the firm's trading partners and their clients could not place futures trades. E*Trade was among those affected.

Early on Tuesday E*Trade had switched to R.J.O'Brien, which handles futures trades for more than 297 introducing brokers and some of the world's largest financial institutions.

"We are focused on working on behalf of our customers, with regulators, and MF Global on a way forward, and have made futures trading available via RJO," a spokeswoman wrote in an e-mailed statement.

A spokesman for RJO did not immediately return a call for comment.

Futures trading is a small portion of E*Trade's brokerage activity. Only 2,000 of the firm's 2.8 million brokerage accounts have access to futures markets, according to a spokeswoman.

Schwab, the largest U.S. discount broker by assets, also partnered with MF Global on futures trading, which is a small but growing part of its business.

Schwab closed a $1 billion deal to buy options and futures trading firm optionsXpress last quarter.

The firm is moving clients who want to trade futures to optionsXpress accounts, said Alison Wertheim, a Schwab spokeswoman.

"We cannot project when the transition will be complete, but we are doing what we can to expedite things," she said in an email.

