版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:19 BJT

E*Trade swings to third-quarter loss

Oct 18 E*Trade Financial Corp said on Thursday it swung to a loss in the third-quarter, due to lower trading levels and a number of one-time charges, including $13 million in severance paid to the online brokerage's chief executive, who left during the period.

E*Trade said it lost $28.6 million, or 10 cents a share in the period ended Sept. 30. A year earlier, it earned $70.7 million, or 24 cents a diluted share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐