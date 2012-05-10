E*Trade shareholders vote to cut director term lengths

NEW YORK May 10 Shareholders of E*Trade Financial Corp voted for the declassification of the company's board, E*Trade said, cutting directors' terms to one year from three and ending staggered voting, a move sought by one of the company's largest shareholders.

Previously, the company had three classifications of directors, with each classification serving three-year terms, and coming up for reelection on a staggered basis.

In its preliminary prospectus in March, E*Trade said, "many institutional investors believe that the election of directors is the primary means for stockholders to influence corporate governance policies and to hold management accountable for implementing those policies."

The call for the elimination of the staggered board first came from hedge fund Citadel, one of the New York-based company's largest investors. Citadel provided E*Trade with $2.5 billion in rescue financing in 2007.

Citadel prompted a strategic review of the company, which E*Trade concluded in November, deciding to continue with its current strategy rather than putting itself up for sale.

E*Trade reported an annual profit last year for the first time since 2006. The company has been under pressure since the bottom fell out of the U.S. housing market, which led to billions in loses on the risky loans in the mortgage portfolio of E*Trade's banking unit.

Shareholders at the company's annual meeting also supported a non-binding resolution backing E*Trade executives' pay.

In 2011, E*Trade Chief Executive Steven Freiberg was paid $6.29 million, more that double what he earned in 2010.