2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-E*Trade Financial shares down 1.8 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Oct 18 E*TRADE Financial Corp : * Shares were down 1.8 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

