UPDATE 1-E*Trade replacing CEO, names chairman interim chief

Aug 9 E*Trade Financial Corp replaced its chief executive officer, Steven Freiberg, naming Frank Petrilli, the online brokerage's chairman, as interim CEO.

The firm said on Thursday that its board has formed a committee to find a permanent replacement for Freiberg, who joined E*Trade in April 2010.

Petrilli, 61, is a former CEO of TD Waterhouse.

Shares of New York-based E*Trade were up 6 percent at $8.50 in early Nasdaq trading.