CORRECTED-BRIEF-E*Trade Financial Q4 results

Jan 25 E*Trade Financial Corp : * Announces fourth quarter and full year 2011 results * Q4 loss per share $0.02 * Q4 revenue $475 million versus $518 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly provision for loan losses of $123 million * Qtrly daily average revenue trades (darts) of 140,000, down 15 percent from prior quarter * Qtrly net new brokerage assets of $1.7 billion * Qtrly net new brokerage accounts of 10,000, down from 13,000 in prior quarter * Says at quarter end, the company reported 4.3 million customer accounts * Says net charge-offs in the quarter declined $37 million from the third quarter to $120 million * As of December 31, 2011, the company reported a consolidated tier 1 common ratio of 9.4 percent * Says as of December 31, the company reported a consolidated tier 1 common ratio of 9.4 percent