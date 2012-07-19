UPDATE 3-E*Trade targets cost cuts as profit slides

* Q2 EPS 14 cents vs expectations of 11 cents

* EPS included 4 cents related to tax/expense benefit

* Revenue $452.4 mln vs $517.6 mln year ago

By John McCrank

July 19 E*Trade Financial Corp's profit fell in the latest quarter as concerns over a difficult economic environment kept many investors on the sidelines, pr ompting the online brokerage to initiate a new cost-cutting program.

The online brokerage said on Thursday that its second-quarter net income dropped to $39.5 million, or 14 cents a share, from $47.1 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

The company said its results included a benefit of about 4 cents from a few unique items in other expenses and taxes.

Revenue declined to $452.4 million compared with $517.6 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the New York-based company to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $457.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trading volumes, which account for around 30 percent of E*Trade's revenue, slumped in the quarter. However, clients opened around 46,000 net new brokerage accounts, up from 25,000 a year earlier, and net new brokerage assets rose by $2.2 billion during the quarter.

"We grew our core franchise in the face of macroeconomic challenges and a market-wide lull in retail investor engagement," Steven Freiberg, E*Trade's chief executive, said on a call with analysts.

To continue that growth, the company is developing cost-reduction targets that will cut $50 million out of E*Trade's expenses by the end of 2013, Freiberg said. The majority of the reductions are expected to be completed within the next 12 months. The cuts will be company wide, said Chief Financial Officer Matthew Audette.

"Each and every area of the company needs to get more efficient," Audette said on the conference call, without being more specific.

Daily client revenue trades at the brokerage fell 6 percent from a year earlier to an average of 138,653 a day.

Commissions, fees and service charges, principal transactions, and other revenue were $154 million, compared with $174 million in the second quarter of 2011.

Average commission per trade fell 4 percent to $10.68.

Operating expenses fell to $303.8 million from $312.6 million a year ago.

E*Trade continues to chip away at an outsized portfolio of soured mortgage loans, which pummeled its balance sheet and profits when the housing market collapsed in 2007.

The company said that during the most recent quarter, loan-loss provisions fell to $67.3 million, from $71.9 million a year earlier.

Loans in E*Trade's home equity portfolio that were 30 to 89 days delinquent, seen as the company's greatest exposure to loan losses, were down 10 percent from the previous quarter, and down 21 percent from a year ago.

At quarter's end, E*Trade had 4.4 million customer accounts, including 2.9 million brokerage accounts.

E*Trade had $193 billion in total customer assets, versus $186 billion in the year-ago period.

Shares of E*Trade, which reported its results after the regular market closed, were 5 cents lower at $7.77 after hours, after having closed down 1 percent at $7.82. The shares hit a 52-week low of $7.39 on July 12.