Etsy IPO expected to be priced at $14-$16/share

March 31 Etsy Inc, which operates a website that sells handmade goods and craft supplies, said its initial public offering was expected to be priced at $14-$16 per share.

The offering of 16.66 million common shares is expected to raise about $266.65 million at the top end of the expected range, valuing Etsy at about $1.78 billion.

Etsy is offering 13.33 million shares while the rest are being sold by stockholders, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1C3y3GR) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
