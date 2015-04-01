CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Etsy IPO expected to be priced at $14-$16/share

(Corrects descriptor of Tiger Global Management to 'investment
firm' from 'hedge fund' in paragraph 3)
March 31 Etsy Inc, which operates a
website that sells handmade goods and craft supplies, said its
initial public offering was expected to be priced at $14-$16 per
share.
The offering of 16.66 million common shares is expected to
raise about $266.65 million at the top end of the expected
range, valuing Etsy at about $1.78 billion.
The company, which has 1.4 million active sellers and 19.8
million active buyers as of December, counts venture capital
firm Accel Partners, Index Ventures, Union Square Ventures and
investment firm Tiger Global Management as its major investors.
Accel Partners' stake would drop to 22.4 percent from 27
percent after the offering, while investor Union Square's stake
would drop to 12.6 percent from 15.2 percent.
Brooklyn, New York-based Etsy is offering 13.33 million
shares, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1C3y3GR)
Etsy, which has 29 million items listed on its website,
charges a 20-cent listing fee for each item and a 3.5 percent
fee for each completed sale. It also earns from its advertising
platform, payment processing and shipping labels.
Etsy employed 685 people as of December and reported gross
merchandise sales of $1.93 billion in 2014.
The company, led by former Yahoo Inc executive Chad
Dickerson, said net loss widened to $15.24 million in 2014 from
$796,000 a year earlier. Revenue rose 56.4 percent to $195.59
million.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co LLC are
underwriting the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)