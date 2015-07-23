Craft website Etsy likely attracting more short sellers

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 23
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Etsy Inc appears
to have attracted more investors in the past week betting that
the craft shopping website's share price will fall, even as a
mention from a Google Inc executive last Friday sent
its stock soaring 31 percent in one session.
The annual interest rate short sellers pay to borrow shares
of Etsy doubled last week to 48 percent, according to SunGard's
Astec Analytics, which tracks securities lending.
The interest rate tends to rise in line with demand from
short-sellers, who borrow and sell stocks they think will fall
in value, hoping to make a profit by buying the stock back more
cheaply later on. A significant percentage of stock in a short
position indicates that investors expect a stock to drop in
value.
It follows a gradual increase in the percentage of Etsy's
outstanding shares sold short since the Brooklyn-based company's
initial public offering in April to 8.1 percent at the end of
June, the most recent data available, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Options activity over the last two weeks has also signaled
investors expect Etsy's stock to fall. On Thursday, there were
1.5 open options to sell Etsy stock for each open option to buy,
the highest the ratio has been since the options began trading
in April.
Founded in 2005, Etsy has expanded from hand-made crafts to
vintage goods and more recently, select mass-manufactured
products.
The appearance of some counterfeit products on Etsy as well
as a plan by online commerce giant Amazon.com Inc to
launch its own rival "Handmade" marketplace are seen by some on
Wall Street as risks.
Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which
managed Etsy's IPO, in May initiated analyst coverage of the
company with "neutral" ratings.
Last Friday, its stock surged more than 30 percent in one
day after an executive on Google's quarterly conference call
with Wall Street analysts pointed to Etsy as a good example of
web companies winning more business due to increased data
indexing by Google.
On Thursday, Etsy's stock was down 0.3 percent at $18.40,
bringing its decline since last Friday's surge to 16 percent.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, additional
reporting by Saqib Ahmed in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)