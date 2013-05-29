EU states say bloc's accounting reform too strict

* Germany wants limited audit switching, if at all
* Many countries reject centralised EU supervision
* Countries back much looser cap on advisory fees
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 29 Plans to inject more competition
into accounting should be watered down, European Union states
said on Wednesday, signalling less than initially expected will
be done to undermine the dominance of the sector's "Big Four"
audit firms.
PwC, KPMG, Deloitte, and Ernst
& Young check the books of most big companies
worldwide and were criticised in the financial crisis for giving
banks a clean bill of health before some had to be rescued by
taxpayers.
The draft EU law on the sector proposes that companies must
appoint a new auditor every six years to end what policymakers
see as overly close relationships with clients that sometimes
span decades.
But most of the bloc's business ministers - meeting in
Brussels to scrutinise the draft law for the first time - were
either against mandatory switching or wanted it over a much
longer period.
A committee from the European Parliament, which has final
say with member states on the law, has already voted in favour
of allowing companies to keep the same auditors for up to 25
years.
Both parliament and member states have now signalled that a
short rotation period will not pass and that other core parts of
the draft law must also be loosened up.
When the draft law was proposed, the Big Four had feared
they could end up having to split up their audit and advisory
work but this threat has now effectively passed.
Germany on Wednesday went further, saying it could only
accept mandatory rotation for auditing banks, a position Britain
said it could also support.
"It certainly needs to be a lengthy period," the UK
representative said.
Some big investors have complained tendering for a new
auditor every few years would be costly and time consuming.
Most states backed parliament's push for a "blacklist" of
advisory work an auditor cannot provide to a client it also
audits, but many wanted the list to be much shorter.
The draft law, written by the bloc's financial services
chief Michel Barnier, has proposed capping income auditors can
earn from additional financial advisory services for clients as
a percentage of the value of the client's audit fee.
The proposed 10 percent cap would have potentially forced
the Big Four to forego millions in revenue but most states said
the cap should be raised to 70 percent while Germany, Sweden and
Luxembourg want no cap at all.
"Don't change what already works," Sweden said.
A large number of states rejected a proposal for the pan-EU
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to become the
umbrella body for national audit supervisors, saying they
preferred bolstering how national audit supervisors work
together.
"ESMA does not have the expertise. This would risk
generating a highly activist regime in audit regulation which we
don't support," the British representative said.
Barnier said he was willing to compromise on the length of
rotation and cap on fees. Member states will flesh out a common
position ahead of talks on a final deal with parliament.
The draft law is being closely watched by the United States
which is looking at auditor rotation.