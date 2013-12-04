Talks on EU law making companies switch auditors put on hold

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 4 Negotiations on a European Union
draft law forcing companies to switch accountants about every 10
years are on hold due to disagreements over other planned curbs
on auditors, an EU lawmaker said on Wednesday.
The measure was prompted by the 2007-09 financial crisis
during which taxpayers had to rescue banks that had been given a
clean bill of health by auditors months earlier.
It aims to make accountants challenge more of what they are
told by clients and to end cosy relationships that have lasted
decades in some cases.
Requiring periodic change in auditor is also seen as a way
of boosting competition in a sector dominated by the Big Four
accounting firms: PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY.
EU states and the European Parliament have joint say and had
been due to meet on Thursday, raising hopes of a final deal.
But EU sources said that as a result of the disputes over
issues such as banning accountancy firms from giving tax advice
to companies whose books they were already auditing, a new date
for negotiations is now unlikely before early 2014.
Sajjad Karim, the British centre-right lawmaker who is
leading negotiations for the assembly, scrapped Thursday's
meeting, because member states "failed" to come up with new
compromises.
"The parliament has made a considerable effort to find a way
forward and presented a workable compromise package," Karim said
in a statement.
Representatives of EU states met on Wednesday and a majority
of EU states backed rotation of auditors at least once a decade,
with the option of extending this by another 10 years under
certain conditions - in line with what parliament is offering.
But the meeting gave the bloc's presidency Lithuania only
limited room to negotiate on other elements of the draft law
where there are still deep divisions, such as over who should
supervise accountants.
Karim said he will now wait for new compromises from member
states before calling another meeting for negotiations.
The draft law could end up in limbo for months if no deal is
reached by March or April as the European Parliament goes to the
polls in May.