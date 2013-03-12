EU lawmakers seek lighter accounting shake up

LONDON, March 12 A panel of European Union lawmakers has voted to row back on a reform to end the dominance of the "Big Four" accounting firms' in checking the books of listed companies.

The draft EU law aims to make auditors, a sector dominated by KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and Ernst & Young, more sceptical about what clients tell them, and end decades-long cosy relationships blamed for masking weaknesses later exposed by the financial crisis.

The European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday evening voted to scrap a draft rule that would force companies to regularly rotate or switch accounting firms.

While it is not the main parliamentary committee handling the law, the vote may carry influence, although many members of the legal affairs committee, with whom the draft law rests, want more radical change. That committee votes later this month.

Instead of mandatory rotation of auditors, the lawmakers favoured companies having to put out their audit work to tender every seven years.

Companies would then have to show they had considered two candidates and give reasons for the one chosen. A national regulator would have the power to veto the choice.

"This is a proportionate response to calls for improvements in the audit of European companies which encourages increased shareholder engagement in how companies are governed, without unnecessary increases in costs for businesses," said Kay Swinburne, a British centre-right lawmaker.

The committee backed other elements in the draft law such as a ban on accountants auditing and advising the same customer.

But the proposed cap on non-audit fees was deleted and the lawmakers backed giving member states more wriggle room in how the new rules will be introduced.

Ultimately, EU states will have joint say with full parliament on the law.

Separately, Britain's Competition Commission last month set out a menu of changes it may impose to increase competition in the "static" UK accounting market, including mandatory rotation.