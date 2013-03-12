EU lawmakers seek lighter accounting shake up

LONDON, March 12 A panel of European Union
lawmakers has voted to row back on a reform to end the dominance
of the "Big Four" accounting firms' in checking the books of
listed companies.
The draft EU law aims to make auditors, a sector dominated
by KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and Ernst &
Young, more sceptical about what clients tell them,
and end decades-long cosy relationships blamed for masking
weaknesses later exposed by the financial crisis.
The European Parliament's economic affairs committee on
Monday evening voted to scrap a draft rule that would force
companies to regularly rotate or switch accounting firms.
While it is not the main parliamentary committee handling
the law, the vote may carry influence, although many members of
the legal affairs committee, with whom the draft law rests, want
more radical change. That committee votes later this month.
Instead of mandatory rotation of auditors, the lawmakers
favoured companies having to put out their audit work to tender
every seven years.
Companies would then have to show they had considered two
candidates and give reasons for the one chosen. A national
regulator would have the power to veto the choice.
"This is a proportionate response to calls for improvements
in the audit of European companies which encourages increased
shareholder engagement in how companies are governed, without
unnecessary increases in costs for businesses," said Kay
Swinburne, a British centre-right lawmaker.
The committee backed other elements in the draft law such as
a ban on accountants auditing and advising the same customer.
But the proposed cap on non-audit fees was deleted and the
lawmakers backed giving member states more wriggle room in how
the new rules will be introduced.
Ultimately, EU states will have joint say with full
parliament on the law.
Separately, Britain's Competition Commission last month set
out a menu of changes it may impose to increase competition in
the "static" UK accounting market, including mandatory rotation.